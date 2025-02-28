Cantonese Opera show held in Macao to celebrate 2nd day of 2nd month in Chinese lunar calender

Xinhua) 11:20, February 28, 2025

Actors perform play "Concubine Yang Yuhuan" during a five-day Cantonese Opera show to celebrate the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calender, in Macao, south China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An actress puts on hair decorations at backstage during a five-day Cantonese Opera show to celebrate the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calender, in Macao, south China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People watch play "Concubine Yang Yuhuan" during a five-day Cantonese Opera show to celebrate the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calender, in Macao, south China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Actors perform play "Concubine Yang Yuhuan" during a five-day Cantonese Opera show to celebrate the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calender, in Macao, south China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

