Cantonese Opera show held in Macao to celebrate 2nd day of 2nd month in Chinese lunar calender
Actors perform play "Concubine Yang Yuhuan" during a five-day Cantonese Opera show to celebrate the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calender, in Macao, south China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
An actress puts on hair decorations at backstage during a five-day Cantonese Opera show to celebrate the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calender, in Macao, south China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People watch play "Concubine Yang Yuhuan" during a five-day Cantonese Opera show to celebrate the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calender, in Macao, south China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Actors perform play "Concubine Yang Yuhuan" during a five-day Cantonese Opera show to celebrate the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calender, in Macao, south China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
