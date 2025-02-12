Yiyang Opera infuses festive spirit into Spring Festival celebrations in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:41, February 12, 2025

An actress of a Yiyang Opera troupe applies makeup in front of a mirror. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

On the evening of Feb. 5, a performance of Yiyang Opera, a national intangible cultural heritage in China, took place in a village in Poyang county, Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province. The resounding and spirited sounds of drums and gongs, combined with the ancient and unique Yiyang Opera, echoed through the village, creating a festive New Year atmosphere for the villagers.

Yiyang Opera is widely loved for its unique artistic charm. From rural temple fairs to urban theaters, Yiyang Opera performances are ubiquitous, becoming an essential part of people's cultural life.

In recent years, Yiyang county, under the administration of Shangrao city, has implemented policies and allocated funds to support, study, and inherit Yiyang Opera. The county has actively promoted the preservation of Yiyang Opera through training sessions, apprenticeships, and other means. Furthermore, efforts have been made to organize performances and exchange activities, as well as showcase this ancient art form on modern media platforms.

Actresses do the makeup for younger actresses backstage. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

An actor of a Yiyang Opera troupe applies makeup in front of a mirror. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

An actress helps a younger actress put on their costume backstage. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

A young actor performs during a Yiyang Opera performance. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Audiences watch a Yiyang Opera performance attentively. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Actresses wait to go onto the stage. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Actors perform during a Yiyang Opera performance. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Actresses and actors pose for a group photo after the conclusion of a performance. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

