Shaoxing Opera performed in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:40, February 07, 2025

Villagers enjoy Shaoxing Opera performance in Lianzeng Village of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025. Shaoxing opera, also known as Yue opera, emerged in the early 1900s in east China's Zhejiang Province. Around the Spring Festival, opera troupes are busy performing at theaters, cultural halls, and temple fairs, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Renowned for its soft singing style, delicate performances, and rich repertoire, Shaoxing opera was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. In recent years, government initiatives have supported the preservation and promotion of Shaoxing opera, injecting new vitality into this traditional art form. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Artists prepare to perform Shaoxing Opera in Lianzeng Village of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.



The audience enjoy a Shaoxing Opera performance during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025.



Artists perform Shaoxing Opera during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025.



Artists perform Shaoxing Opera in Lianzeng Village of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.



An artist performs Shaoxing Opera during an opera gala in Qiaoli Village of Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 21, 2025.



An artist prepares to perform Shaoxing Opera in Lianzeng Village of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.



Artists prepare to perform Shaoxing Opera at a cultural hall in Qingshuitang Village of Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 21, 2025.



This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2025 shows an opera gala in Qiaoli Village of Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.



Artists perform Shaoxing Opera at a cultural hall in Qingshuitang Village of Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 21, 2025.



Villagers enjoy Shaoxing Opera performance at a cultural hall in Qingshuitang Village of Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 21, 2025.



Artists prepare to perform Shaoxing Opera in Lianzeng Village of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.



Artists perform Shaoxing Opera in Lianzeng Village of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.



Artists prepare to perform Shaoxing Opera during an opera gala in Qiaoli Village of Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 21, 2025.



Artists perform Shaoxing Opera during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025.



