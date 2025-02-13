Wuju Opera troupes perform in Jinhua City of Zhejiang to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 09:11, February 13, 2025

Members of the Jiande Wuju Opera Troupe stage a Wuju Opera show at Jinjia Village of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. Recently, lots of Wuju Opera troupes perform in Jinhua region to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The Wuju Opera, or "Jinhua Opera", is a traditional form of Chinese opera from Zhejiang Province. It has more than 500 years of history and contains six different vocal styles. The Wuju Opera was listed among the second batch of national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

