Firefighter scales three stories in just 12 seconds
(People's Daily App) 16:06, April 24, 2025
Witness this firefighter's incredible speed and skill as he swiftly carries, sets up, and climbs a ladder reaching the third floor from the ground in no time! Much respect for their rigorous training and unwavering dedication!
