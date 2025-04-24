Languages

Firefighter scales three stories in just 12 seconds

(People's Daily App) 16:06, April 24, 2025

Witness this firefighter's incredible speed and skill as he swiftly carries, sets up, and climbs a ladder reaching the third floor from the ground in no time! Much respect for their rigorous training and unwavering dedication!

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

