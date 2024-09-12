"Firefighting Olympics" reflects China's developing fire and rescue capabilities

Xinhua) 09:53, September 12, 2024

HARBIN, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Signaled by a whistle, helmeted contestants rushed forward with ladders, crossing obstacle boards and single-log bridges to spray water at simulated fire sites in under a minute.

This was the scene during the men's 4x100 meter relay competition at the World Firefighting and Rescue Championships, held in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Monday.

In the competition, Chinese firefighters outpaced opponents from Belarus, Austria, and other countries to secure the gold medal with a time of 55.62 seconds, marking the best result Chinese participants have ever achieved at this event.

The 19th Men's and 10th Women's World Firefighting and Rescue Championships, held from September 5 to 11, represent the first world-level firefighting and rescue sports event hosted in China.

Often referred to as the "Firefighter Olympics," this year's championships saw the Chinese team claim multiple medals while also showcasing the latest developments in China's fire services through well-organized events and equipment exhibitions.

"I believe this is the best World Championship to date," said Kalinin Andrei, Director of the Executive Committee of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers.

Andrei praised China's professional handling of the event, noting that previous championships had heavily relied on firefighter volunteer groups due to the lack of dedicated national institutions in some host countries.

"We also hope to take this event as an opportunity to work with China on more initiatives, such as helping China establish youth teams to enhance the firefighting awareness and skills of Chinese teenagers," Andrei added.

The event in China received significant support and attention from the Ministry of Emergency Management and local governments, for which Andrei expressed his gratitude.

Philip Prendler, an Austrian athlete, expressed his delight in participating. He noted that he competed in all the men's events and was impressed by the excellent and convenient transportation, accommodation, and logistical support provided by China, as well as the kindness and friendliness of the staff.

Alongside the competition, a firefighting equipment exhibition showcased 36 firefighting vehicles and over 200 pieces of advanced equipment, including a 70-meter-high spray fire truck and a fire detection robot, attracting both contestants and tourists.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)