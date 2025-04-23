China unveils theme pavilion film at Osaka Expo 2025

People's Daily Online) 13:58, April 23, 2025

China has unveiled the official theme film for its pavilion at the Osaka Expo 2025, drawing on the ancient Chinese concept of "shichen" that divides the day into 12 two-hour periods.

The film, titled "12 Shichen (24 Hours) of Chinese," juxtaposes historical practices with contemporary life in China, showing how traditional time-keeping concepts continue to influence modern Chinese culture.

The presentation contrasts historical practices — when people woke to roosters crowing during "mao hour" (5-7 a.m.) and enjoyed a steaming breakfast during "chen hour" (7-9 a.m.) — with contemporary Chinese life showing farmers working at dawn, delivery couriers traversing urban areas, and scientists conducting research late into the night.

The pavilion's theme film is available to watch here.

