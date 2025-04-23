Home>>
Wuyi Tea: From mountain winds to global brews
(Ecns.cn) 10:53, April 23, 2025
As a key origin of Chinese tea culture, Wuyi Mountain has produced Beiyuan tribute tea since the Song Dynasty (960-1279), with Zhu Xi lecturing here. In 2006, the technique of making Wuyi rock tea (Dahongpao) was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. Today, the fragrance of Wuyi tea has spread globally, reaching over a hundred countries. Explore the cultural roots behind its journey.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ancient tea garden blends tradition with tourism in E China's Anhui
- In pics: 18th Beijing Int'l Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition
- New wave of Chinese tea culture hits global shores
- Farmers busy harvesting tea leaves before Qingming Festival across China
- Harvest season of spring tea arrives in Zhejiang
- Hangzhou's West Lake Longjing tea starts to be picked on Chunfen
- In pics: Tea harvesting begins in Qiandao Lake region, E China's Zhejiang
- Harvest season of spring tea starts in Zhongtai, China's Zhejiang
- Trending in China | Gongfu Cha: the art of Chinese tea appreciation
- Tea tourism gains traction in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, S China's Guangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.