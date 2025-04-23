Wuyi Tea: From mountain winds to global brews

Ecns.cn) 10:53, April 23, 2025

As a key origin of Chinese tea culture, Wuyi Mountain has produced Beiyuan tribute tea since the Song Dynasty (960-1279), with Zhu Xi lecturing here. In 2006, the technique of making Wuyi rock tea (Dahongpao) was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. Today, the fragrance of Wuyi tea has spread globally, reaching over a hundred countries. Explore the cultural roots behind its journey.

