Harvest season of spring tea arrives in Zhejiang

Xinhua) 14:55, March 26, 2025

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Siling Village of Jingshan Town, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 22, 2025. Harvest season of the spring tea has arrived in Zhejiang, one of the major tea-growing areas in China. Farmers are busy harvesting tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Photo by Xu Junyong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows a view of a tea garden in Maoao Village of Cicheng Town, Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Maoao Village of Cicheng Town, Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Farmers pick tea leaves at a farm in Daixi Town, Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows tea farmers picking tea leaves at a farm in Daixi Town, Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Maoao Village of Cicheng Town, Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on March 20, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Xiagang Village of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea planting base in Laoling Village of Deqing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 23, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea planting base in Yuhuan City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea planting base in Laoling Village of Deqing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)