E China's Yuyao promotes development of integrated circuit industry

Xinhua) 08:29, March 24, 2025

A technician works at an intelligent workshop of Konfoong Tongxin Semiconductor Material Co., Ltd. in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025. In recent years, Yuyao has been continuously strengthening the introduction and cultivation of integrated circuit enterprises and optimizing industrial layout. In 2024, the added value of the city's integrated circuit industry reached 3.048 billion yuan (about 420.5 million U.S. dollars), marking a year-on-year growth of 47.5 percent. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

