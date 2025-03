Florist sells azaleas with entertaining English livestreams

(People's Daily App) 16:33, March 17, 2025

Meet this energetic 60-year-old florist from Jiaxing, East China's Zhejiang Province, who is redefining entrepreneurship in her golden years! By embracing new opportunities, she connects with a global audience through her fluent English livestreams while selling azaleas online.

(Source: Jiaxing International Communication Center)

