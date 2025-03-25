We Are China

Spring scenery of east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:20, March 25, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the scenery at a park in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People enjoy leisure time at a park in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows people enjoying leisure time at a park in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy leisure time among blooming canola flowers in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People enjoy leisure time at a park in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists visit a market in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists enjoy leisure time among blooming flowers in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People enjoy leisure time at a park in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist takes photos of blooming canola flowers in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

