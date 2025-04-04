Farmers busy harvesting tea leaves before Qingming Festival across China

Xinhua) 13:33, April 04, 2025

Villagers pick tea leaves from ancient tea trees in Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 2, 2025.

Farmers were busy harvesting tea leaves shortly before the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Photo by Hu Cheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea base in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea base in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

A staff member processes tea leaves at a tea workshop in Ruyang County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 2, 2025.

A staff member processes tea leaves at a tea workshop in Ruyang County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 2, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea base in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea base in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea plantation in Lujiang County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea plantation in Lujiang County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea plantation in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea plantation in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A farmer displays freshly picked tea leaves at a tea plantation in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on April 3, 2025.

A farmer displays freshly picked tea leaves at a tea plantation in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on April 3, 2025.

