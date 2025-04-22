Ancient tea garden blends tradition with tourism in E China's Anhui
Photo shows an aerial view of Liupu Tea Garden in Gubei town, Jinzhai county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)
Terraced tea trees wind along the slopes of Liupu Tea Garden in Gubei town, Jinzhai county, east China's Anhui Province, drawing tourists who come to pick leaves and enjoy the scenery.
The tea garden was built in the mid-1990s and spans more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). The local authorities invested over 5 million yuan ($686,000) in 2021 to blend tea culture with tourism, revitalizing the area with hiking trails, viewpoints and scenic drives.
Villagers pick tea leaves at Liupu Tea Garden in Gubei town, Jinzhai county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)
Villagers pick tea leaves at Liupu Tea Garden in Gubei town, Jinzhai county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)
Photo shows an aerial view of Liupu Tea Garden in Gubei town, Jinzhai county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)
Photos
