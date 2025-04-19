In pics: 18th Beijing Int'l Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition

Xinhua) 09:40, April 19, 2025

This photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows tea products exhibited during the 18th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition at the China Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China. The four-day Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Friday, attracting exhibitors from more than 700 tea-related enterprises. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People visit the 18th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition at the China Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The four-day Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Friday, attracting exhibitors from more than 700 tea-related enterprises. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors taste tea during the 18th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition at the China Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The four-day Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Friday, attracting exhibitors from more than 700 tea-related enterprises. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors watch the teaware during the 18th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition at the China Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The four-day Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Friday, attracting exhibitors from more than 700 tea-related enterprises. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors watch the teaware during the 18th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition at the China Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The four-day Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Friday, attracting exhibitors from more than 700 tea-related enterprises. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors choose tea pastries during the 18th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition at the China Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The four-day Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Friday, attracting exhibitors from more than 700 tea-related enterprises. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows tea products exhibited during the 18th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition at the China Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China. The four-day Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Friday, attracting exhibitors from more than 700 tea-related enterprises. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

