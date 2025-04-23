China-Kenya trade grows 11.9% in Q1; Kenyan president’s visit to boost cooperation

Global Times) 09:43, April 23, 2025

Farmers pick tea leaves in the tea fields in Kericho, Kenya on April 4, 2025. Kericho county, located in the western of Rift Valley Province, is known as the "tea capital" of Kenya. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's total trade with Kenya grew 11.9 percent year-on-year to 16.13 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, the sixth consecutive quarter of growth and a record high for the same period, Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday.

China's exports to Kenya rose by 11.8 percent year-on-year, while imports grew by 13.2 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The strong trade data came as the two countries are aiming to further enhance cooperation amid high-level exchanges. Kenyan President William Ruto is paying a state visit to China from April 22 to 26, according to a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We believe this visit will contribute to deepening China's relations with Kenya, carrying out the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and promoting the solidarity and cooperation of the Global South," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

In an interview with the People's Daily published on Tuesday, Ruto said that Kenya looks forward to establishing cooperation with Chinese new-energy enterprises, including electric vehicle manufacturers, to enhance local manufacturing capabilities and achieve more green cooperation. Kenya can leverage Chinese technological and financial support to vigorously develop its manufacturing sector, said Ruto.

Ruto said that Kenya is evaluating joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism. In a multipolar world, Kenya is committed to seeking as many partners as possible and exploring multilateral cooperation opportunities. This approach aims to create export opportunities for Kenyan products while promoting technological collaboration for mutual benefit, he noted.

The GAC also said that it will support bilateral cooperation in more fields as the two countries are embracing new trade opportunities.

China-Kenya trade cooperation enjoys a solid foundation as China is Kenya's largest trading partner and top import source, while Kenya is China's biggest trade partner in East Africa.

The comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries makes Kenya a model for China-Africa cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over the more than 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral trade cooperation has yielded fruitful results, said the GAC.

Kenya's agricultural products have witnessed stable exports to China. Since Kenya's fresh avocados officially entered the Chinese market in August 2022, China has imported 6,892.5 tons worth 90 million yuan, making Kenya China's third-largest source of fresh avocado imports.

In the first quarter of 2025, China's imports of specialty agricultural products from Kenya, such as tea, increased by 175.2 percent year-on-year, and crabs by 30.7 percent.

China continued to provide Kenya with high-quality and suitable goods, helping promote its industrial development and livelihood improvement. In the first quarter, China's exports of intermediate goods to Kenya increased by 11.4 percent, exports of consumer products rose by 10.1 percent and exports of capital goods rose by 10.4 percent.

From electronic components to home appliances, mobile phones and high-end equipment, "Made in China" products continued to diversify Kenya's market choices, said the GAC.

Under the BRI, China has actively participated in Kenya's infrastructure projects. The two sides have made multiple accomplishments in road and bridge construction.

In the first quarter, China's exports of engineering equipment to Kenya increased, contributing to Kenya's ongoing infrastructure development. For example, exports of bulldozers surged by 112.4 percent year-on-year, with those of excavators increasing by 190.6 percent and those of mobile cranes rising by 7.1 times, according to the GAC.

