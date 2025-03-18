Chinese tech firm completes 2nd phase of digital connectivity project for 21 Kenyan schools

March 18, 2025

NAIROBI, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology firm Huawei has completed the second phase of a digital connectivity project targeting 21 primary schools in Kenya to boost learning outcomes among pupils, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Through a partnership with the Kenyan government and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Huawei has supported the rollout of high-speed Internet connectivity in Kenyan schools, following its long-term digital inclusion initiative, TECH4ALL.

Steven Zhang, deputy chief executive officer for public affairs at Huawei Kenya, said connectivity has improved the quality of learning in local schools, besides enabling head teachers to easily access management systems online.

"Connectivity in the classroom is making learning more interesting, fun, and effective," Zhang was quoted as saying, adding that access to high-speed internet is improving access to education resources online, whether videos, curriculum, or experts, and in schools catering for special educational needs, connectivity is helping experts to provide assessment and rehabilitation services remotely.

Phase one of the Huawei-supported DigiSchool project connected 13 schools to high-speed Internet, benefiting 6,000 students and teachers, with a thorough evaluation finding that 98 percent of learners admitted that connectivity met their educational needs, according to Huawei.

In addition, 84 percent of students said the Internet makes learning more exciting, while 71 percent said online resources make complex ideas easier to understand.

John Tanui, principal secretary in the State Department for ICT and Digital Economy, said the second phase of Kenya DigiSchool Connectivity Project, which also covered six schools for children with special needs, aligns with the government's quest to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth.

Louise Haxthausen, director of the UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa, said partnerships are key to boosting access to high-speed Internet in schools, ensuring that children and youth have access to equitable and quality education.

