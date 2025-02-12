Kenya-China partnership accelerates digital transformation, officials say

Xinhua) 10:19, February 12, 2025

NAIROBI, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's longstanding partnership with China has played a crucial role in advancing the country's transition to a more inclusive digital economy, senior officials said Tuesday.

Kenya has leveraged its cooperation with the Chinese government and enterprises to lay the foundation for a thriving knowledge-based economy, said Harriette Chiggai, who serves in the Office of the Women Rights Advisor to the President.

Kenyan President William Ruto signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in October 2023 with Chinese telecom firm Huawei to promote digital transformation in the country.

According to Chiggai, this cooperation agreement has fostered the development of digital infrastructure across Kenya's 47 counties, while equipping youth with skills for e-commerce and remote work.

"When you look at what Huawei has done, for instance, in this country, I have seen they are very good in hardware. They have already signed up several MoU's with several technology institutions and that is a plus," Chiggai said on the sidelines of the International Day for Women and Girls in Science held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The Kenyan government, in collaboration with Huawei, organized the half-day event, bringing together policymakers, industry executives, and young innovators to discuss ways to narrow the gender gap in science-related fields.

Gloria Wawira, chief executive officer of the National Youth Council, a state agency that promotes youth-centric policies and legislation, observed that China's economic and technological progress offers valuable lessons for Kenya in its pursuit of a skills-driven fourth industrial revolution.

"The collaboration between China and Kenya can serve to do tech transfer to teach young people but also serve to inculcate innovation and enterprise, make Kenya and Africa the next frontier, whether in business outsourcing or in remote work using technology," Wawira said.

She revealed that the National Youth Council has partnered with Huawei to launch DigiTruck, a mobile digital literacy program targeting youth in underserved areas, ensuring their full participation in the knowledge-based economy.

The agency, in collaboration with Huawei, has also introduced specialized courses in coding and generative artificial intelligence to further empower young people, Wawira added.

