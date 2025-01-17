China to work with Kenya for deepened cooperation: new ambassador

Xinhua) 11:06, January 17, 2025

NAIROBI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said Thursday that China is willing to work with Kenya to deepen friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Guo made the remarks when she paid a visit to Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who doubles as the cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs, in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, according to a document posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

Guo first conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, to Mudavadi, saying that China and Kenya enjoy a long history of friendship and China always views China-Kenya relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Mudavadi welcomed Ambassador Guo's assumption of office, saying that bilateral relations between Kenya and China have developed strongly and Belt and Road cooperation projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway have greatly enhanced Kenya's economic development capacity and improved people's well-being. He said that the Kenyan side will actively provide convenience and support for Guo to perform her duties and jointly push bilateral relations to a new level.

Guo, who presented her credentials to Kenyan President William Ruto on Monday, replaced Zhou Pingjian, whose four-year tenure concluded in December 2024, to become the 18th Chinese ambassador to Kenya since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kenya 61 years ago.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)