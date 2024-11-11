Kenya seeks to enhance ties with China in tourism, cultural sectors

Xinhua) 10:52, November 11, 2024

NAIROBI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with China in the tourism and cultural sectors, building on the success of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in September in Beijing, China's capital.

Benard Kahuthia, acting tourism secretary in Kenya's Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, highlighted the enduring partnership between Kenya and China, rooted in mutual respect and a shared vision for growth.

"As we come together to deepen our ties, we recognize the impact of tourism in building bridges between our countries, fostering mutual respect, and inspiring the exchange of ideas," Kahuthia said on Friday during the China-Kenya Tourism Dialogue, dubbed "Nihao! China," at the world-famous Maasai Mara game reserve in southwest Kenya.

The event was also attended by visiting Lu Yingchuan, China's vice minister of culture and tourism, and local officials from Narok County.

Tourism has long been a cornerstone of Kenya's economy, showcasing the country's stunning landscapes, vibrant cultures, and diverse wildlife. The East African nation seeks to increase Chinese tourist arrivals and further strengthen cultural interactions with China.

"Over the years, China has become one of Kenya's source markets in tourism, a partner in infrastructure development and cultural exchange, contributing to the growth of our nations," Kahuthia said. "The collaborations we celebrate today offer us new perspectives, inspiring us to explore, appreciate, and connect with the unique offerings of our countries."

In 2023, Kenya welcomed 52,865 visitors from China, and the country aims to grow these numbers to foster economic gains and deepen cultural ties, Kahuthia said.

On his part, Lu emphasized the importance of cultural and tourism collaboration in advancing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. He noted that the FOCAC Beijing Summit adopted the Beijing Action Plan (2025-2027), which stresses the importance of culture as a vital link between African and Chinese people, while tourism serves as a bridge between civilizations and strengthens friendships.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to tourism exchanges and cooperation with African countries, and emphasized the immense potential and wide prospects for tourism cooperation between China and Kenya, he said.

The China-Kenya Tourism Cooperation Dialogue is concrete measures being taken to deliver on the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, Lu said. "Here with us, we have many representatives of tourism administrations, agencies and businesses from both our countries. You have already talked to each other and I believe through the sharing of resources and information, you will find more and better cooperation opportunities. Your work plays a significant role in promoting tourism exchanges and cooperation between our two countries."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)