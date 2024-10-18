Chinese firm starts first ICT competition roadshow in Kenya

NAIROBI, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom firm Huawei on Thursday officially launched its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Competition 2024-2025 with a roadshow event at the University of Nairobi, the country's oldest institution of higher learning.

Huawei said the maiden event, which attracted more than 250 students, was a major success, highlighting the growing interest in ICT education and innovation across Kenya.

Paul Kariuki, director of the ICT Center at the University of Nairobi, said the competition is an opportunity for students to enhance their skills and explore the latest developments in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and networks.

"Our collaboration with Huawei will continue to provide world-class training and support to equip students for the digital future," Kariuki in his opening remarks, according to a statement issued by Huawei in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The roadshow will continue at other top universities across Kenya, including Zetech University, Kenyatta University, Multimedia University, Embu University, and Dedan Kimathi University, from Oct. 18-25.

Throughout the entire Huawei ICT Competition, the organizers are targeting over 7,000 participants, making it one of the largest student-focused ICT competitions in the country.

Michael Kamau, head of Huawei ICT Academy in Kenya, urged students to take full advantage of the Huawei ICT Academy programs and competitions, pointing out the career-advancing benefits of certifications and hands-on experience.

"We are excited to see a growing number of students participating and preparing themselves to contribute to Kenya's digital transformation," Kamau noted.

The competition offers students opportunities to compete in various tracks such as network, cloud, computing, and AI innovation. It also serves as a platform to promote Huawei's latest technologies and tools available to students and institutions across Kenya.

Huawei said the national final round of the competition is set to begin in early December 2024, with the regional and global finals scheduled for February and May 2025, respectively.

