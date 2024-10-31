100 Chinese EVs introduced to Kenyan taxi industry to promote green transport

October 31, 2024

NAIROBI, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Kenya on Wednesday launched 100 Chinese electric taxis to promote green transport in the country.

Aden Duale, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the Neta V electric vehicles (EVs) will be leased to taxi drivers operating in Nairobi, marking a significant step toward the revolution of the local transportation landscape.

"The introduction of electric vehicles exemplifies Kenya's commitment to transforming transportation in line with our climate goals," Duale said.

According to Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the eastern African country currently has an estimated 5,000 EVs of multiple types, including two-wheeled, three-wheeled, passenger and commercial vehicles.

"As the transport sector currently accounts for 10 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions, with projections rising to 17 percent by 2030, electric vehicles are essential to reducing urban air pollution and meeting Kenya's national emission reduction goals," Duale said.

Wang Aiping, chief executive officer of Moja EV Kenya, the distributor of Neta EVs, highlighted the urgent need for cleaner transportation options. Wang noted that the introduction of Neta V electric cars will help mitigate the country's environmental challenge by significantly reducing harmful emissions and accelerating the transition to EVs.

According to Moja EV Kenya, a new entrant in the market, the company aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transport with its Neta V model, which targets taxi drivers and can travel up to 380 km on a full charge.

