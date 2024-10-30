China expresses disapproval for EU's tariff ruling over Chinese EVs

Xinhua) 13:06, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China does not approve of or accept the European Commission's decision to impose extra tariffs on China-made electric vehicles (EVs), a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.

China has repeatedly pointed out that the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs is irrational, fraught with numerous non-compliance issues, and is a protectionist move under the guise of "fair competition," said the spokesperson in a statement released on the ministry's website.

China has already appealed to the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism over the issue, and will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Noting that the EU is still willing to continue talks on price commitments for Chinese-made EVs, the spokesperson said China always advocates the resolution of trade disputes through dialogue and consultation, and had made the utmost efforts to this end.

Currently, technical teams from both sides are engaged in a new phase of consultations.

It is hoped that the European side will work constructively with China, following the principles of "pragmatism and balance" and taking into account each other's core concerns, and strive to reach a mutually acceptable solution as soon as possible to avoid an escalation of trade frictions, according to the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)