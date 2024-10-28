Home>>
EU's separate EV price commitment talks with some Chinese firms will harm mutual trust: official
(Xinhua) 14:29, October 28, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Mutual trust between the European Union and China will be undermined if the European side conducts separate price commitment talks with certain Chinese firms while engaging in general negotiations with China over electric vehicles (EVs), a spokesperson with China's commerce ministry said Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, EU reiterate willingness to solve EV dispute via dialogue
- Chinese EVs stand out at Paris Motor Show amid increasing competition
- EU negotiation team invited to China to continue consultations on EV tariffs: Commerce Ministry
- Tesla yet to receive regulatory green light for FSD in China
- China's vehicle industry sees massive growth yearly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.