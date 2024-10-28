EU's separate EV price commitment talks with some Chinese firms will harm mutual trust: official

Xinhua) 14:29, October 28, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Mutual trust between the European Union and China will be undermined if the European side conducts separate price commitment talks with certain Chinese firms while engaging in general negotiations with China over electric vehicles (EVs), a spokesperson with China's commerce ministry said Monday.

