Empowering Kenyan farmers through Chinese agripreneurship

(People's Daily App) 15:14, November 26, 2024

Li Yi, a Chinese entrepreneur born in the 1990s, is a partner in an agricultural technology company in Kenya. Before launching her business, Li worked as a strategic consultant at McKinsey. In late 2020, she began exploring entrepreneurship, aiming to pursue a more grounded and meaningful venture. Recognizing the critical role of agriculture in Africa's development and its vast potential, Li co-founded FarmWorks with local partners. The company provides standardized services such as seeds, fertilizers, and crop spraying to support local farmers.

