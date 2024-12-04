Chinese firm inks toll fee payment deal with Airtel Kenya

NAIROBI, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's mobile phone service provider Airtel on Tuesday partnered with Moja Expressway Company, a Chinese firm that manages the 27.1 km Nairobi Expressway, to introduce toll fee payment options.

The collaboration introduces Airtel Kenya's mobile money service Airtel Money as the latest, convenient payment method for expressway users.

Anne Kinuthia-Otieno, managing director of Airtel Money Kenya, said they are pleased to join hands with Moja Expressway Company to offer customers a convenient way to pay expressway toll fees amid a growing number of motorists opting to use the Chinese-built road.

"We remain committed to providing our customers with a seamless and convenient experience, and this partnership will help us achieve that goal," she said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Under the partnership, Airtel Money customers will be able to settle toll fees at expressway exits. It also provides an opportunity for Airtel Money to expand its range of use cases while ensuring customers enjoy a hassle-free payment experience.

The Nairobi Expressway has brought new opportunities to commuter bus operators in Kenya, who have started new routes, while motorists are enjoying shorter travel time, with Moja Expressway noting recently that more than 70,000 vehicles use the thoroughfare daily.

Moja Expressway Company Chief Executive Officer Steve Zhao said their guiding premise as Moja has always been to cater to the needs of current and potential users by availing a variety of options in their service delivery.

"The introduction of Airtel Money as one of the payment options is a testament to our brand promise as we envision providing a comfortable and seamless experience on the Nairobi Expressway by incorporating multiple innovative payment options for our growing customer base," Zhao added.

