Kenyan president to pay state visit to China

Xinhua) 14:52, April 17, 2025

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President William Ruto will pay a state visit to China from April 22 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

