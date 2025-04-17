Home>>
Kenyan president to pay state visit to China
(Xinhua) 14:52, April 17, 2025
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President William Ruto will pay a state visit to China from April 22 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
