Kenya hosts conference on China-Africa economic, trade ties

NAIROBI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The China (Chongqing)-Kenya Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange Meeting was held Thursday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to promote trade relations between the two sides.

The event attracted a high-level delegation from central China's Chongqing Municipality, senior Kenyan government officials, as well as representatives of about 200 enterprises from the two countries.

Lee Kinyanjui, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry of Kenya, said that the East African country is at a critical stage of development, seeking foreign investments to help spur the industrial sector.

"We want to tap into Chinese investors to establish manufacturing facilities in Kenya in areas such as the textile, electronics, automotive and pharmaceutical sectors," Kinyanjui said.

He said that the forum is an ideal platform for Kenya and Chinese enterprises to develop business linkages for the mutual benefit.

Hu Henghua, mayor of Chongqing, said that Chinese investors are keen to explore opportunities in Kenya, especially in the area of green energy and smart cities. He also revealed that the establishment of direct flights between Nairobi and Chongqing would enhance the flow of goods and people.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said that China stands ready to support Kenya to accelerate its industrialization agenda as well as the modernization of its agricultural sector.

Eric Rutto, president of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Chongqing offers an opportunity for Kenya to diversify its exports away from the traditional products such as coffee, tea and flowers.

During the forum, memorandums of understanding were signed between the Chinese and Kenyan enterprises.

Chairman of Makindu Motors Stephen Ngei Musyoka said that Kenya's business community is exploring collaborations with Chinese investors from Chongqing Municipality to benefit from advanced technology in the automotive and steel sectors.

Sun Huding, the Executive Director of Chongqing Jinguan New Tech Development, said that Chinese investors are keen to establish a presence in Kenya because it is a gateway into the East African region.

