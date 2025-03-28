China offers Kenya 13.9-mln-USD grant to upgrade hospitals

NAIROBI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday offered Kenya a grant of 1.8 billion Kenyan shillings (about 13.9 million U.S. dollars) to upgrade several hospitals in rural areas.

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning John Mbadi signed the funding agreement with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, saying that the grant will improve the country's healthcare sector.

"The grant is a significant boost to Kenya's healthcare sector and will fund the upgrading of key hospitals across the country," Mbadi said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

He thanked the Chinese government for its continued support, noting that the partnership underscores strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Londiani Referral Hospital, Baringo County Referral Hospital, Kilifi Hospital, Misikhu Hospital, Bildad Kaggia Hospital and Kaimosi Farmers Training College are among the beneficiaries.

Kenya's Ministry of Health has confirmed a 239.6-million-dollar funding shortfall following the withdrawal of aid from the United States, resulting in job losses for health workers, underfunded health facilities, and disrupted health programs, including those on malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV.

