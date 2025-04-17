Banners reading 'Long live the People's Republic of China' hang on the streets of Phnom Penh, Cambodia to welcome President Xi Jinping

At the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Cambodia.

On April 16, 2025, the eve of President Xi Jinping's visit to Cambodia, a People's Daily Online reporter witnessed the national flags of China and Cambodia fluttering in the wind near landmark sites such as the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Chinese-language welcome banners could also be seen, reading "Long live the Kingdom of Cambodia!" and "Long live the People's Republic of China!"

Chinese-language welcome banners reading "Long live the Kingdom of Cambodia!" and "Long live the People's Republic of China!" are seen in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, April 16, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)

