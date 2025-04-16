Home>>
Xi says China ready to promote "Confucian-Islamic Civilizational Dialogue" with Malaysia
(Xinhua) 15:04, April 16, 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stands ready to promote "Confucian-Islamic Civilizational Dialogue" with Malaysia.
China is willing to carry out further cooperation with Malaysia in culture, tourism and education to enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, he added.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during a state visit to the country.
