Xi calls for China-ASEAN cooperation to counter geopolitical tensions, protectionism
KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China will work with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries to combat the undercurrents of geopolitical and camp-based confrontation, as well as the countercurrents of unilateralism and protectionism.
He made the remarks in a signed article titled "May the Ship of China-Malaysia Friendship Sail Toward an Even Brighter Future" published in local media including the English-language newspaper The Star ahead of his arrival in Malaysia for a state visit.
Noting that China-ASEAN cooperation is the most results-oriented and most productive in the region, Xi said that China firmly supports ASEAN unity and community-building, and supports ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture.
He also said that China fully supports Malaysia in its role as ASEAN chair for 2025.
