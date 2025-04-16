Xi calls for China-ASEAN cooperation to counter geopolitical tensions, protectionism

Xinhua) 09:50, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China will work with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries to combat the undercurrents of geopolitical and camp-based confrontation, as well as the countercurrents of unilateralism and protectionism.

He made the remarks in a signed article titled "May the Ship of China-Malaysia Friendship Sail Toward an Even Brighter Future" published in local media including the English-language newspaper The Star ahead of his arrival in Malaysia for a state visit.

Noting that China-ASEAN cooperation is the most results-oriented and most productive in the region, Xi said that China firmly supports ASEAN unity and community-building, and supports ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture.

He also said that China fully supports Malaysia in its role as ASEAN chair for 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)