Xi urges strengthening supply chain cooperation with Malaysia in signed article

Xinhua) 09:46, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged China and Malaysia to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and strengthen cooperation on industrial and supply chains.

He made the remarks in a signed article titled "May the Ship of China-Malaysia Friendship Sail Toward an Even Brighter Future" published in local media including the English-language newspaper The Star ahead of his arrival in Malaysia for a state visit.

The two sides must uphold the multilateral trading system, keep global industrial and supply chains stable, and maintain an international environment of openness and cooperation, he said.

