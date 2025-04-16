Xi calls on China, Malaysia to promote friendship, political mutual trust

Xinhua) 09:39, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that he expects to take his state visit to Malaysia as an opportunity to further deepen bilateral traditional friendship and strengthen political mutual trust.

In a written statement upon his arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Xi called on the two sides to promote cooperation in modernization endeavors, jointly enhance exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and continuously elevate the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future to new heights.

