China, Vietnam reaffirm commitment to closer ties, broader cooperation

Xinhua) 08:24, April 16, 2025

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, greet the crowd after a grand welcome ceremony as they walk to the CPV Central Committee headquarters for talks in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

* This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties, a milestone in the two nations' profound traditional friendship featuring "camaraderie plus brotherhood."

* China and Vietnam, Xi said, should give full play to their geographical advantages of being connected by land and sea, strengthen the alignment of development strategies and tap the potential of industrial cooperation.

* Particularly, noting that young people are the future and hope of the cause, Xi announced that in the next three years, China will invite Vietnamese youth to China for "Red Study Tours."

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his state visit to Vietnam on Tuesday with the two neighbors pledging joint efforts to accelerate the building of a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

To that end, the two sides agreed to work together for stronger political mutual trust, more substantive security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, more solid popular foundation, closer coordination on multilateral affairs and better management of differences.

Before leaving for Malaysia to continue his three-nation Southeast Asia tour, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said he has full confidence in the future of China-Vietnam relations.

SHARED VISION FOR SHARED FUTURE

This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties, a milestone in the two nations' profound traditional friendship featuring "camaraderie plus brotherhood."

During Xi's state visit to Vietnam in December 2023, the two sides agreed to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

In his talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam on Monday, Xi called for further efforts to fulfill the vision.

The two countries should work to advance their comprehensive strategic cooperation with high quality, ensure steady and sustained progress in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and contribute even more to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

Building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future carries great global significance, Xi said, noting that as the two countries jointly pursue peaceful development, their combined population of over 1.5 billion is jointly advancing toward modernization, which will contribute to regional and global peace and stability while promoting common development.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, at the CPV Central Committee headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

To Lam, for his part, said that Xi's visit would definitely mark a new milestone in the history of friendly exchanges between the two parties and countries, further advancing the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Nguyen Thi Phuong Hoa, a researcher at the Institute for Asia-Pacific Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, said the effort to build a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance reflects both the continuation and the deepening of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

"It is built on the foundation of political trust, the promotion of commonalities and especially the sharing of benefits and mutual concerns," she said. "The ultimate goal is to bring benefits to the people of both nations, support each country's development, and contribute to regional peace and stability."

Over the past year, the agreement on building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future has already injected fresh momentum into the bilateral relationship, said Nguyen Vinh Quang, vice president of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association, noting that businesses from both sides have demonstrated increased confidence in each other.

MARCH TOWARD MODERNIZATION

On Monday, the Chinese president also urged the two countries to deepen cooperation across various fields and march toward modernization hand in hand.

While meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Xi called on the two countries to intensify high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, and jointly oppose hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism.

He called on the two sides to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, so as to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and defend peace, stability, development and prosperity in Asia and beyond.

China and Vietnam, Xi said, should give full play to their geographical advantages of being connected by land and sea, strengthen the alignment of development strategies and tap the potential of industrial cooperation.

He also called on the two countries to steadily advance cooperation in infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and ensure a smooth flow of trade.

The two countries should firmly uphold the multilateral trading system, and work together to push for economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all, he added.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

In his meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man, Xi pointed out that his state visit to Vietnam once again allowed him to witness the new achievements in Vietnam's cause of Doi Moi (reform) and personally experience the profound foundation of China-Vietnam friendship.

Facing an international landscape fraught with changes and turbulence, Xi said, China and Vietnam should strengthen confidence in their paths and systems, enhance solidarity and coordination, continue to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, join hands to march toward modernization, and inject more stability and positive energy into the world.

CARRY FORWARD TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP

As this year is also designated the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, a series of activities have been organized and planned to further cement the public support of bilateral relations.

During his meeting with representatives of the Chinese and Vietnamese People's Friendship Meeting on Tuesday, Xi said that over the years, the peoples of China and Vietnam have stood together through thick and thin, and have jointly written a glorious chapter in the history of China-Vietnam friendship.

He emphasized that China-Vietnam friendship has taken root and sprouted through mutual support between the two peoples, and has blossomed and borne fruit through their solidarity and coordination.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong jointly launch the "Red Study Tours" project at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Xi told To Lam during their talks that the two sides should take this year as an opportunity to organize more people-oriented exchange activities, and enhance cooperation in tourism, culture, media, public health and other fields.

While meeting with Pham Minh Chinh, Xi urged the two sides to ensure the success of activities celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, so as to tell the stories of friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as their joint pursuit of modernization.

Particularly, noting that young people are the future and hope of the cause, Xi announced that in the next three years, China will invite Vietnamese youth to China for "Red Study Tours."

That, he added, will help the younger generation of both countries better understand the hard-won nature of the socialist countries and the great value of China-Vietnam good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation, and will cultivate greater vitality for the development of bilateral relations and the two countries' respective national development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)