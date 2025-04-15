Home>>
Xi urges youth in China, Vietnam to contribute to building of community with shared future
(Xinhua) 16:36, April 15, 2025
HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged young people in China and Vietnam to pool their strength of youth for the respective socialist causes of the two countries and the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with representatives of the Chinese and Vietnamese People's Friendship Meeting in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam.
