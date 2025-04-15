Xi says people's support forms solid foundation for China-Vietnam community with shared future

Xinhua) 16:12, April 15, 2025

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the endorsement and support of the peoples of both countries provide a solid foundation for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with representatives of the Chinese and Vietnamese People's Friendship Meeting in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam.

