Xi arrives in Hanoi for state visit to Vietnam
(People's Daily App) 13:51, April 15, 2025
President Xi Jinping arrived in Hanoi on Monday to pay a state visit to Vietnam. He was warmly welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
