Xi warmly welcomed upon arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam

(People's Daily App) 13:46, April 15, 2025

President Xi Jinping arrived in Hanoi on Monday for a state visit to Vietnam. He was welcomed by crowds waving the national flags of China and Vietnam at the Noi Bai International Airport and along the streets.

