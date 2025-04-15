Languages

Archive

Home>>

Xi, To Lam witness launching ceremony of China-Vietnam railway cooperation mechanism

(Xinhua) 13:20, April 15, 2025

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese leader To Lam witnessed here on Tuesday the launching ceremony of the China-Vietnam railway cooperation mechanism.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories