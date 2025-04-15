Home>>
Xi, To Lam witness launching ceremony of China-Vietnam railway cooperation mechanism
(Xinhua) 13:20, April 15, 2025
HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese leader To Lam witnessed here on Tuesday the launching ceremony of the China-Vietnam railway cooperation mechanism.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.