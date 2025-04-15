China, Vietnam to promote pragmatic cooperation

Xinhua) 08:32, April 15, 2025

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Tran Cam Tu, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) and permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPVCC, in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

HANOI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met on Monday with Tran Cam Tu, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) and permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPVCC.

Cai, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, emphasized efforts to promote the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future with high level, quality and standards.

He called for a higher level of political mutual trust, jointly safeguarding security and development interests, advancing pragmatic cooperation and accelerating a new model of cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

Facing the changing and turbulent international situation, China and Vietnam should strengthen bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination, cope with division and decoupling with unity and cooperation, and jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, he added.

Tran Cam Tu said developing a long-term and lasting comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, continuously consolidating political mutual trust and expanding practical cooperation are the objective needs, strategic choices and top priorities of Vietnam's foreign policy.

Vietnam is willing to work with China to strengthen mutual learning on theories and practices of party and state governance, consolidate the social foundation of friendship and deepen cooperation in international and regional affairs, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)