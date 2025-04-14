In pics: Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi
This photo taken on April 9, 2025 shows a view of Long Bien Bridge, a historic bridge across the Red River, in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xu Rui)
This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the Turtle Tower on Hoan Kiem Lake, in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Tourists pose for a group photo at Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13, 2025. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows a view of Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
A couple pose for photos on the street in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 9, 2025. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xu Rui)
Photos
