In pics: Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi

This photo taken on April 9, 2025 shows a view of Long Bien Bridge, a historic bridge across the Red River, in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xu Rui)

This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the Turtle Tower on Hoan Kiem Lake, in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Tourists pose for a group photo at Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13, 2025. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows a view of Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

A couple pose for photos on the street in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 9, 2025. The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years, boasts diverse culture and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xu Rui)

