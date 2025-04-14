Hanoi Citywalk: Delicious coffee continues the China-Vietnam friendship

Yunnan province produces more than 98 percent of China's coffee. In 2024, the province exported 32,500 tonnes of coffee — a 358 percent increase from the previous year — reaching 29 countries and regions, including the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and Vietnam.

China has been committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. The friendship between the two peoples also continues to strengthen through the deliciousness of coffee.

A People's Daily Online reporter and her Vietnamese friend savored the fragrant coffee together in Hanoi and talked about the China-Vietnam friendship.

