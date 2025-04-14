Hanoi Citywalk: Delicious coffee continues the China-Vietnam friendship
By Sheng Chuyi, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 11:22, April 14, 2025
Yunnan province produces more than 98 percent of China's coffee. In 2024, the province exported 32,500 tonnes of coffee — a 358 percent increase from the previous year — reaching 29 countries and regions, including the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and Vietnam.
China has been committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. The friendship between the two peoples also continues to strengthen through the deliciousness of coffee.
A People's Daily Online reporter and her Vietnamese friend savored the fragrant coffee together in Hanoi and talked about the China-Vietnam friendship.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- New facility expands e-bike production
- Hanoi Citywalk: China-Vietnam consumption in sync
- Vietnam's first urban light rail! Experience the 23-minute traffic-free commute
- Camaraderie-plus-brotherhood: Experience China-Vietnam friendship in Ho Chi Minh's former residence
- China Buzz: Exploring Beijing hutongs for a taste of Southeast Asia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.