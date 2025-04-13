Vietnam's first urban light rail! Experience the 23-minute traffic-free commute

In 2023, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping mentioned in his signed article published in Vietnamese media that Chinese enterprises built the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line, which is Vietnam's first urban light rail project. It has carried nearly 20 million passenger trips in total, facilitating public transport for local residents.

As of April 2025, the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line has serviced around 35 million passenger trips, making a significant contribution to easing local traffic congestion and reducing urban pollution.

China and Vietnam are connected by mountains and rivers, enjoy cultural proximity, cherish the same ideals, and have a shared future. In December 2024, China and Vietnam announced the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on the cross-border standard-gauge railway cooperation project. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Vietnam diplomatic relations and has been dubbed the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges. The two countries will continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and the two peoples can look forward to a future filled with more possibilities, expectations, and benefits.

(Zhang Heyun and Chen Yongjia, as interns, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)