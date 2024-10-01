Chinese vice premier calls for expanded economic, trade cooperation with Vietnam

Xinhua) 13:36, October 01, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday called for expanded practical economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam when meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has enjoyed a sound development and achieved fruitful results in recent years.

He said the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate and expand practical cooperation on trade, investment, communications and cross-border infrastructure connectivity, jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of the industrial and supply chains, and continuously promote the development of China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Nguyen Hong Dien said that Vietnam is willing to work with China to deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation, tap cooperation potential and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

