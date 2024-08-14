Demand for Chinese-speaking professionals in Vietnam on the rise: report
HANOI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam's labor market is experiencing a rising demand for Chinese-speaking professionals, Vietnam News cited a recent report by Navigos Search on Tuesday.
The report highlighted the growing need for experienced personnel in sectors related to Chinese investment, particularly in high-tech manufacturing.
Companies with Chinese backing are increasingly prioritizing mandarin proficiency in candidates for key roles. This trend aligns with China's increasing investment in industries like electronics, automotive components and industrial production, said the report.
China is Vietnam's sixth largest foreign investor in the first seven months of this year, according to the Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Chinese investors channeled the highest number of new projects in Vietnam during the cited period, accounting for 29.7 percent.
