General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong dies -- state media

Xinhua) 09:50, July 20, 2024

This file photo taken on March 24, 2021 shows General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) and then Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong delivering a report at the opening session of the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam in Hanoi, Vietnam. Nguyen Phu Trong passed away at the age of 80, Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday. (VNA via Xinhua)

HANOI, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, passed away at the age of 80, Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday.

