China, Vietnam to hold joint counter-terrorism training

Xinhua) 13:28, July 13, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Police personnel from China and Vietnam will hold joint counter-terrorism training from late July to early August, a Chinese defense spokesperson announced on Friday.

The training, scheduled to take place in southern Chinese city of Nanning, will be attended by personnel of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and mobile police forces of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, according to Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

The event was arranged in accordance with the annual cooperation plan and consensus between the two sides, Zhang said, adding that it aims to focus on combating terrorist activities and is expected to facilitate the exchange between the two countries on counter-terrorism combat and training experience, and foster mutual understanding and trust.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)