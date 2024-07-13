China, Vietnam to hold joint counter-terrorism training
BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Police personnel from China and Vietnam will hold joint counter-terrorism training from late July to early August, a Chinese defense spokesperson announced on Friday.
The training, scheduled to take place in southern Chinese city of Nanning, will be attended by personnel of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and mobile police forces of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, according to Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.
The event was arranged in accordance with the annual cooperation plan and consensus between the two sides, Zhang said, adding that it aims to focus on combating terrorist activities and is expected to facilitate the exchange between the two countries on counter-terrorism combat and training experience, and foster mutual understanding and trust.
Photos
Related Stories
- Vietnam, Russia pledge to deepen bilateral ties
- To Lam elected as Vietnam's new president
- Foreign ministers of Laos, Vietnam and Timor-Leste to visit China
- Vietnamese in China relish smoother journey home for Spring Festival
- China, Vietnam pledge to strengthen exchanges, deepen cooperation
- South China's Guangxi sees robust foreign trade with Vietnam
- Vicky's Vlog: Beauty of Vietnamese Ao Dai
- China, Vietnam agree to seek lasting resolution of maritime disputes
- Xi says China, Vietnam, under new circumstances, should move forward on path of friendship, cooperation
- China, Vietnam to participate in building global clean energy partnership
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.