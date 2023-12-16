South China's Guangxi sees robust foreign trade with Vietnam

Xinhua) 15:13, December 16, 2023

NANNING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- In the first 11 months of the year, the imports and exports of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region with Vietnam totaled 222.97 billion yuan (about 31.42 billion U.S. dollars), up by 31 percent year on year, the highest growth rate since 2016, according to the customs of Nanning, capital of the region.

Vietnam has been Guangxi's largest trading partner since 1999. In recent years, Guangxi and Vietnam have deepened economic, trade and investment cooperation in sectors including the clothing and electronic information.

In terms of agricultural products trade, in the first 11 months of this year, Guangxi imported 7.49 billion yuan of agricultural products from Vietnam, an increase of 57 percent. Among them, fresh durian imports increased by 811.6 percent to 4.16 billion yuan.

At the same time, Vietnamese market welcomes vegetables and fruits from Guangxi. Guangxi exported 8.58 billion yuan of agricultural products to Vietnam, up by 6.1 percent year on year.

