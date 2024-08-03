Home>>
To Lam elected as Vietnam's party general secretary
(Xinhua) 13:45, August 03, 2024
HANOI, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has elected To Lam as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, according to a statement on Saturday.
Lam will continue to serve as Vietnam's president.
