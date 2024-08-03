We Are China

To Lam elected as Vietnam's party general secretary

Xinhua) 13:45, August 03, 2024

HANOI, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has elected To Lam as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, according to a statement on Saturday.

Lam will continue to serve as Vietnam's president.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)